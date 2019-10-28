Soho Cinders musical at Charing Cross Theatre: first look at Millie O'Connell and Luke Bayer

Production images have been released showing Luke Bayer and Millie O'Connell starring in Soho Cinders at the Charing Cross Theatre – where it has extended until 11 January 2020.

They are joined by Lewis Asquith, Christopher Coleman, Ewan Gillies, Tori Hargreaves, Natalie Harman and Michaela Stern, with an ensemble cast featuring Jade Bailey, Thomas Ball, Luke Byrne, Ben Darcy, Laura Fulgenzi, Danny Lane, Savannah Reed and Melissa Rose.

Directed by Will Keith, the revival has choreography by Adam Haigh, musical direction by Sarah Morrison, associate musical direction by Joe Louis Robinson, set design by Justin Williams, sound by Andrew Johnson, lighting by Jack Weir, costume design by Nicole Garbett and casting by Harry Blumenau.

Stiles and Drewe and Elliot Davis' musical, which reimagines the classic Cinderella story, had its world premiere at the Soho Theatre in 2012 starring Jenna Russell and Raj Ghatak. This production will run at the Charing Cross Theatre to 21 December.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.