Soho Theatre to partner with Amazon Prime Video for three-series deal

Soho Theatre in central London has signed a multi-series deal with Amazon Prime video to present and broadcast shows in the UK, created on its stages.

Launching next month with season one (featuring 11 existing shows), further series will be unveiled over the course of 2021, each of which will be filmed at the capital's theatre. You can try Prime Video free now for 30 days (which, handily, coincides with the first season's release).

Mark Godfrey (executive Director) and David Luff (creative director) at Soho Theatre said: "We're thrilled to sign this three-series deal with Amazon Prime Video. It's part of our commitment to connect the work of the brilliant performers on our Soho stages to much wider audiences. We're looking forward to introducing some of our existing filmed shows to Amazon Prime Video audiences now, and to invest in a further 20 new comedy shows to be filmed for Series 2 and 3."

From 3 December, shows on offer are largely comedic offerings from the likes of Aditi Mittal, Dane Baptiste, Jen Brister, Jessie Cave, Joel Dommett, Josie Long, Lazy Susan, Nish Kumar, Panti Bliss, Rhys James and Shappi Khorsandi.

The venue partnership is a signal of where theatres seem to be heading more and more as the pandemic continues – collaborating with digital platforms to extend reach and bolster revenue streams.