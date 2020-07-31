New socially distanced immersive show to open at football stadium in September

A brand new immersive stage play will open at a football stadium in September.

Written and co-directed by Michelle Payne, the piece, entitled Squad Goals, follows two five-a-side football teams and the rivalries, relationships and aspirations of their players.

Supported by Mercury Theatre Colchester and Queens Theatre Hornchurch and produced by Caspa Productions, the piece will be launched as an immersive event at Dagenham and Redbridge Football Stadium. With the large amount of space available, audiences and performers will be able to abide by social distancing rules.

Payne said: 'We're so excited to see this project become a reality. Overcoming all the difficulties of lockdown has been a huge challenge, not only for us but for everyone working in the performing arts. For Squad Goals, though, the solution is really perfect – the stadium location could not be more appropriate to the play, and involving our audiences through immersive means, will allow us to engage them in the play's ideas in the fullest way possible.

"We're hugely grateful to our partners and sponsors, because it's only as a result of their support that we're going to be able to provide opportunities for a good-sized cast and some very talented creatives, all of whom – like so many others – have had such difficulties while lockdown has had such a disastrous impact on the arts."

Joining Payne on the creative team will be co-director Mia Jerome and choreographer Sundeep Saini. Casting is to be revealed.

The piece will run from 14 September to 10 October, with tickets going on sale on 5 August.