Small Island to return to the National Theatre in 2022

Andrea Levy's Small Island will return to the National Theatre as the venue reveals plans for the coming months.

Helen Edmundson's adaptation of the iconic novel, which follows a young woman who travels from Jamaica to the UK, will play from 24 February to 16 April 2022 with direction from Rufus Norris. Read our review of the original premiere here.

Set and costume design are by Katrina Lindsay, with projection design by Jon Driscoll and associate projection designer Gino Ricardo Green, lighting design by Paul Anderson, composer and rehearsal music direction by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, movement direction by Coral Messam and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The associate director Denzel Wesley-Sanderson with casting by Isabella Odoffin CDG. The company is to be revealed.

Dates have also been revealed for the previously announced London run of Emma Rice's version of Wuthering Heights, with the piece playing from 3 February to 19 March 2022.