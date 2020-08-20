Footage released from Sleepless: A Musical Romance, the first fully staged musical to open indoors since lockdown

Trailer footage has been released from the upcoming Sleepless: A Musical Romance, the first fully-staged musical to be presented indoors since lockdown began.

To guarantee safety of cast and crew, all involved are taking new daily 30-minute COVID tests created by company GeneMe.

Sleepless, based on the screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle, will begin previews from 25 August, with the limited season running until Sunday 27 September 2020 at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. There will also be a special NHS Gala, A Night for Sleepless Heroes, for NHS and Care workers on Thursday 27 August.

The new musical has a book by Michael Burdett, music by Robert Scott and lyrics by Brendan Cull.

It is led by Jay McGuiness as Sam and Kimberley Walsh as Annie with Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky and Jake Sharp as Rob. Also in the cast are Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, Ross McLaren, Gary Murphy, Dominique Planter, Annie Wensak and Benjamin Wong. Theo Collis, Mikey Colville, Jobe Hart and Jack Reynolds will share the role of Jonah.

Audience members will continue to remain socially distanced within the new Troubadour Wembley Park theatre, with tickets available now.

You can watch the cast in action here:

Sleepless is directed by Morgan Young with set design by Morgan Large, costume design by Sue Simmerling, lighting by Ken Billington, video design by Ian William Galloway, sound design by Simon Biddulph, orchestrations and arrangements by Larry Blank, musical supervision by Stuart Morley, musical direction by Chris Walker, orchestra management by Sylvia Addison for Music Solutions, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey and casting by Sarah Bird CDG and Michael Donovan CSA.