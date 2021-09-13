Sky Arts reveals Freeview broadcast plans for Anna X, Walden, Death of England, The Invisible Hand and more

Sky Arts has revealed it will broadcast a variety of stage productions or adaptations over the coming months.

In November, the Freeview channel will present Beat the Devil, written and directed by David Hare and starring Ralph Fiennes. The film is based on the stage show of the same name.

The National Theatre's deputy artistic direector Clint Dyer and playwright Roy Williams, with Neil Maskell and Giles Terera, will present Death of England: Face to Face, the culmination of its Death of England saga. Also in November, an adapted version of Ayad Akhtar's seminal play The Invisible Hand will be presented as a one-hour show.

Also in November, there will be five micro-plays from Birmingham Repertory Theatre broadcast, featuring writers such as David Edgar (Pentecost), Tanika Gupta (Lions and Tigers) and Bryony Lavery (Frozen), while in December the Play in a Day will return, with three groups of creatives having 24 hours to stage a trio of 15-minute productions.

Two shows in the Re:Emerge West End season will also be presented: Walden with Fehinti Balogun, Gemma Arterton and Lydia Wilson, as well as Anna X, starring Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan. Both will play in December.

Also in December, Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) and John Marquez (Doc Martin) will work with BalletBoyz, Michael Nunn, William Trevitt and Richard Jones to create a brand new spin on the classic fable Rumpelstilzchen.

Into 2022, a new documentary on the origins of Punchdrunk will be presented.