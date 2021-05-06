Six to open on Broadway in September

The Broadway production of Six the Musical has announced an official return date of September 17 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The musical, which was scheduled to open the night Broadway shut down, will celebrate its belated opening night on October 3. Single tickets for Six will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 10 at 10am ET.

The production and theatre will follow all New York State, New York City, and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of actors, staff, and patrons, with protocols potentially including face coverings, health screenings, and more.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six features the six wives of Henry VIII reclaiming their identities as they transform from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. The musical originated as a student production by the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society, which played a one-month run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. After subsequent runs in London and Edinburgh, it played a limited run at the Arts Theatre before touring the UK and reopening on the West End earlier this year.

The musical is codirected by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design), and Tim Deiling (lighting design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Casting will be confirmed in the coming weeks. Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele created their roles in the North American premiere of Six at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2019 and subsequently toured the show around North America before moving to Broadway in 2020.

Watch the new Broadway trailer here: