Six the Musical: new West End production shots unveiled as the show prepares to reopen

All we wanna do is see Six in the West End once again and, with just over two weeks to go, things are hotting up for everyone's favourite histor-remix!

With that in mind, here are a selection of brand-new production shots from the musical, which is a contemporary twist on the story of the six wives of Henry VIII.

The cast of Six

© Pamela Raith

The show has said it will recommence performances on Friday 21 May 2021 at the Lyric Theatre, operating initially with 50 per cent capacity restrictions (in a similar vein to when it first played at the venue in December). As per the government roadmap, social distancing measures may be eased after 21 June 2021.

In the event of any changes to the roadmap dates made by the Government affecting the production, the producers will respond according to any revised dates as soon as possible.

The cast of Six

© Pamela Raith

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting and musical direction by Arlene McNaught and associate musical supervision by Katy Richardson.

The cast of Six

© Pamela Raith

The cast of Six

© Pamela Raith