Six original West End cast members to reunite for special concert both online and in-person

Original West End cast members from Six will reunite for a special concert, both online and live, entitled The Reunion.

The set of three concerts, available for both in-situ audiences and live-stream, will take place on Saturday 10 (7.30pm and 9.30pm) and Sunday 11 October (7.30pm) with the 9.30pm BST Saturday concert being live-streamed. All three are presented at the Oval Space in east London. All audiences will be socially distanced, with masks required.

Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Grace Mouat, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Millie O'Connell and Natalie Paris will perform numbers from female pop artists in the concerts, produced by Thespie, as well as discuss their bonds as a group both on and off stage. It is unconfirmed if numbers from Six will be performed.

The group said today: "We are beyond thrilled and excited to be back together again with our reunion show! and with an actual LIVE audience! We cannot wait to belt out some of our favourite girl power anthems and bring our fans an epic show they will never forget!"

Six the Musical, currently closed at its usual home, has just revealed plans to return for a socially distanced West End run at the Lyric Theatre, with tickets being released last week.