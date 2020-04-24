Six musical releases worldwide performance from isolation featuring casts from the West End, Broadway and more

Six fans from across the globe joined the cast for a special performance in isolation.

Released online and organised by two of the show's stars Grace Mouat and Danielle Steers, the video features casts from the UK, Broadway, Australia and more, as well as thousands of fans.

Six is written by Marlow and Moss, with co-direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Joe Beighton and orchestrations by Tom Curran.

The event is raising funds for a variety of charities –

Acting for Others: actingforothers.co.uk

Actors Fund: actorsfund.org

Support Act: supportact.org.au.