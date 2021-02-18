Six the Musical extends socially distanced run until August

Six the Musical has extended its socially distanced run at the Lyric Theatre.

According to a new statement, the show will now play until 22 August, "subject to receiving clear guidance from the government on a restart date".

Changes for the Lyric production include new set elements (planned for the Broadway run) and some fresh costume alterations. The show opened at the venue in December, where it received rave reviews including five stars from WhatsOnStage.

The statement went on to say: "Ticket-holders for cancelled performances will be contacted by their ticket provider as soon as the re-opening date is confirmed."

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate direction by Franny Anne Rafferty and Grace Taylor, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.

After its run at the Lyric, the show is set to return to the Arts Theatre.