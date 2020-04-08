Six creators to debut new work as part of online series for composers

A one-off concert as part of a regular series will see famous composers present new work online while the lockdowns continue.

Musical makers from all over the world will feature during the evening, which takes place on 14 April 2020.

Composers appearing are:

• Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (Six)

• Andrew R Butler (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future)

• Maimuna Memon (Electrolyte)

• Britta Johnson (Life After )

• Nick Green and Kevin Wong (Recurring John: A Song Cycle)

• Bateman and Conley (The Sorrows of Satan)

• Yve Blake (Fangirls)

• Christian Czornyj (Stages: A Video Game Musical)

• Max Vernon (The View UpStairs)

• Tim Gilvin (Stay Awake, Jake)

• Meg and Laura McGrady

• Jordan Clarke and Francesca Forristal (Oddball)

• Rebecca Brewer and Daisy Chute (Coven)

• Sheep Soup (The Leftovers)

Each composer will be performing new work live from their living room. You can find out more here on the Signal Online website, with the event produced by ALP Musicals.