Six, Cinderella and Beverley Knight to perform on Children in Need

The line-up for this year's Children in Need has been revealed.

On the musical side of things, Six the Musical and Cinderella, the upcoming stage show headed by Carrie Hope Fletcher, will be performing on the night. Full casts for these performances are to be confirmed, but last we heard the tour cast of Six will be appearing on the night.

Furthermore, the cast of The Play That Goes Wrong will be making mischief for charity, while Beverley Knight will also be performing live.

Children in Need will be presented on Friday 13 November, and is accepting donations from now. Stephen Mangan, Mel Giedroyc and Alex Scott will host the evening.

Six is set to return to the West End in early December, while Cinderellla will run from the end of April 2021.