Sister Act with Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders adds new London dates at Eventim Apollo

An extra week of earlier performances have been announced for Sister Act at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith with Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders.

Academy Award-winner Goldberg will play the lead role of Deloris Van Cartier, with BAFTA Award-winner Saunders as Mother Superior. The musical is taken from the 1992 film of the same name and tells the story of a singer hidden in a convent for protection after she witnesses a murder.

Sister Act the Musical features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. Brenda Edwards – confirmed as the lead on the show's UK tour – will play the role of Van Cartier for Thursday matinee performances in London.

The show will now run at the Eventim Apollo from 21 July to 30 August.

The UK tour of the show – with Edwards in the central role – will play from 21 April in Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham, with more tour dates to be announced soon.

Tickets for the new week of performances go on sale on 7 February.

Producer Jamie Wilson said today: "We are beyond thrilled with the record-breaking success of Sister Act at London's Eventim Apollo. We were aware that not everyone has been able to purchase tickets, so I'm delighted that now we can offer audiences an additional week of performances to see Whoopi and Jennifer in their first ever appearance on stage together."