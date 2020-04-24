Sister Act musical with Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders and tour rescheduled to 2021

The Sister Act musical run in London has been rescheduled to 2021.

The show will star the previously announced Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier and Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior. Further casting for the London run at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith will be announced soon. It is now rescheduled to open on 20 July 2021 where it will play until 29 August 2021, with a press night on 27 July 2021.

Current ticketholders for the London run have been moved into the same seats for equivalent performances by day of week for the 2021 run. Customers will be able to use their current ticket for performances next year. Performance times remain unchanged.

Goldberg, who is also one of the producers of Sister Act, said today: "We are thrilled with the overwhelming support from people all over the world who have been buying tickets for Sister Act. We are all disappointed not to be able to do the show this summer, but Jennifer and I can't wait to see you all next year".

The Eventim Apollo box office and tickets agents will be in touch with patrons in the next 14 days. If you are a ticketholder you do not need to do anything. Your point of purchase will be in touch with you to confirm the new date for your booking.

Sister Act features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

The tour has also been rescheduled with more details to be announced in the coming weeks. Casting for the tour will be revealed soon.