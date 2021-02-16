Sister Act musical postpones London run to 2022 with Whoopi Goldberg dropping out of the run

The London run of Sister Act will no longer take place this summer.

The show was due to take place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith with Whoopi Goldberg starring in the lead role of Deloris Van Cartier. The show's dates have been moved to 19 July 2022 to 28 August 2022, though Goldberg will no longer be involved.

Goldberg said: "Sister Act is near and dear to my heart and I'm disappointed that I will be unable to perform in this production under the circumstances. However, my producing partners and I will continue to work towards mounting a fantastic production, with an amazing new cast and we look forward to presenting it when it can be done safely for everyone onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience."

Producer Jamie Wilson says: "This new version of Sister Act The Musical has been in development for several years now and both Whoopi and I are committed to launching this celebratory, joyous and life affirming production with audiences in the UK. We can't wait for everyone involved in the show to get back to doing what they love. We are now in the process of putting together a star-studded cast and will be able to share this news with you soon. We look forward to us all supporting and celebrating theatre when we return to the stage. It will be worth the wait".

Casting for both the London run and the UK tour, as well as plans for the tour, will be revealed.

London ticket holders will be contacted directly and moved to the corresponding new dates.