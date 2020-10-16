Simon Russell Beale, Patsy Ferran and Eben Figueiredo to appear in Bridge Theatre's A Christmas Carol

Following the conclusion of their ongoing run of solo shows and monologues, the Bridge Theatre in London will stage a brand new production of A Christmas Carol.

Devised and directed by the venues artistic director Nicholas Hytner, the piece will run at the venue from 27 November to 16 January. It has set design by Bunny Christie, costume and associate design by Rose Revitt, lighting by Jon Clark, video design by Luke Halls, sound design by Gareth Fry and music by Grant Olding.

The new twist on Dickens' classic tale of the twisted Scrooge, the show will have a cast of three playing to a socially distanced audience – Olivier Award winners Simon Russell Beale and Patsy Ferran as well as all-round star Eben Figueiredo (who recently appeared opposite James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac).

The show will spearhead the venue's festive offering, which will also feature a work-in-progress show from Simon Amstell (which runs for ten performances in November) and further performances of Yolanda Mercy's Quarter Life Crisis.

Osman Baig's new play Fake News, directed by Oliver Stephens, will run for five performances in November.