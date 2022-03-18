Simon Russell Beale to star in John Gabriel Borkman at the Bridge Theatre this autumn

Dates have now been confirmed for the Bridge Theatre's upcoming production of John Gabriel Borkman.

Simon Russell Beale (The Lehman Trilogy) is set to take on the titular role in the Henrik Ibsen classic, which has been adapted by Lucinda Coxon for this new staging.

The piece follows a once successful entrepreneur, who has fallen from grace due to a prison sentence for fraud.

Under the direction of Nicholas Hytner (who previously collaborated with Coxon on the world premiere of Alys, Always at the Bridge), the creative team includes set designer Anna Fleischle and costume designer Liam Bunster.

Beale returns to the off-West End venue, following his recent starring roles in A Christmas Carol and Bach & Sons, both directed by Hytner.

Further casting and creative team members will be announced in due course.

John Gabriel Borkman is scheduled to run from 24 September to 26 November 2022, with an official opening night on 29 September.



