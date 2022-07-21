Simon Lipkin and Georgina Castle to lead the cast of Elf at the Dominion Theatre

Simon Lipkin and Georgina Castle are set to star in the West End revival of hit musical Elf at the Dominion Theatre this winter.

Lipkin (The Lorax) will take on the role of Buddy while Castle (Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella) will play Jovie in the festive favourite. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Based on the popular 2003 feature film starring Will Ferrell, the musical follows a boy who ends up being raised in the North Pole, with his re-integration into the real-world being less than plain sailing.

The show has a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

The new version of the show will be directed by Philip Wm McKinley, with choreography by Liam Steel, original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe and sound by Gareth Owen. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting, with the piece produced by Temple Live Entertainment.

Elf was first seen on Broadway in 2010, with a West End premiere (also at the Dominion) following in 2015 – where it became the fastest-selling show at the venue since it opened in 1929.

The 2022 revival, an entirely new production, will run at the Dominion from 14 November 2022 to 7 January 2023, with tickets on sale below.