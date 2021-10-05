WhatsOnStage Logo
Silver Linings Playbook musical in the works

The show is currently set for Broadway

A stage adaptation of Silver Linings Playbook is set for the stage, The Hollywood Reporter has, well, reported.

Matthew Quick's 2008 novel was adapted into a motion picture directed by David O Russell in 2012, with the flick starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. The piece follows two grieiving individuals who learn to love one another after entering a dance competition, with the cast also featuring Robert DeNiro.

Veteran producer James D Stern, who has steered the likes of The Producers and Hairspray to success, will oversee the project, with Stern telling THR: "I've thought Silver Linings Playbook would make a perfect musical since it was first released."

He added: "I am thrilled to now be moving ahead with wonderful creative writers to open this show on Broadway."

Count us intrigued.

