SIGNAL, a concert celebrating new musical theatre, to return for first live show in two years

Following a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, SIGNAL – a concert celebrating new musicals – is back.

Producer Adam Lenson commented: "It has been a long time since we've been able to hold a SIGNAL in person and I am so excited to hear so many new songs from this incredible group of artists. If you want to hear some of the best new musicals currently being written then I hope you will join us"

Scheduled to appear at the event to present new work are Darren Clark and Rhys Jennings, Charli Eglinton, Tim Gilvin and Alex Kanefsky, Megan Hughes and Eleanor Griffiths, Hilmi Jaidin, Tilly Lunken & Michael Clulow, Anoushka Lucas, Meg McGrady and Zoe Morris, Benjamin Scheuer, Emily Rose Simons, Amir Shoenfeld, Sheep Soup, Freya Smith and Jack Williams and Dylan Wynford.

Designed to offer a platform to showcase brand new songs from shows currently in development, the concert was founded in 2017 to promote the next generation of musical theatre writers. Since then it has been staged live on nine separate occasions at the h Club alongside ten digital presentations since the outbreak of Covid-19, playing to over 70,000 audience members across the globe.

SIGNAL will move to a new venue, London's historic 100 Club, on Tuesday 11 January 2022, marking its in-person return.



