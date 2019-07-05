Sierra Boggess to perform solo concert at Cadogan Hall in 2020

Sierra Boggess will star in a concert at Cadogan Hall in 2020, it has been confirmed.

Boggess originated the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid on Broadway and has appeared as Christine Daaé in productions of both The Phantom of the Opera and Love Never Dies, and was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award and an Olivier Award for her performance in 2011 for the latter.

Other credits include Les Misérables, which she performed for a limited season in the West End, and the original Broadway cast of School of Rock, where she played Rosalie Mullins opposite Alex Brightman.

She will appear for one night only at the West London Cadogan Hall on Sunday 2 February 2020 at 6.30pm with tickets on sale now.