The Shows Must Go On series to present two shows a week

The Shows Must Go On! Youtube series will begin presenting two shows a week from next week.

There will be a new piece every Monday, available for seven days, beginning with a Simon Callow-led play Being Shakespeare show. The Callow play will kick off a new "Shakespeare season" featuring the likes of Fiona Shaw, Patrick Stewart and more.

Friday's show, a West End musical, is to be revealed on Wednesday. It will, as per usual, be available for 48 hours.

While free, donations are actively encouraged to help the theatre community during the ongoing pandemic.

