The Show Must Go On launch charity face masks featuring 16 West End shows

A "The Show Must Go On" face mask will be available to purchase from 7 July on The Theatre Support Fund's website.

After the success of the t-shirts, The Theatre Support Fund designed a face mask to sell, with profits split between Acting for Others the Fleabag Support Fund and the NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal. The reuseable face covering is the latest addition to the available merchandise, which also includes a notebook, mug, badge and tote bag.

All merchandise are available to purchase on The Theatre Support Fund's website here.

The shows participating on the face mask are & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everyone's Talking About Jamie, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, Matilda the Musical, Six the Musical, Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Prince of Egypt, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked.

