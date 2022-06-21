Show cancellations announced after rail strikes

West End shows have been forced to cancel performances as a result of the ongoing rail strikes.

Taking place today, Thursday and Saturday, the strikes will see many lines closed, with the Tube also not running today (Tuesday).

Ticketholders should be advised that, unless otherwise stated, shows will still be going ahead, but that extra time and care should be invested in travelling to and from venues.

The strike will coincide with fan favourite West End Live, which takes place next Saturday and Sunday in Trafalgar Square.

Bonnie and Clyde, running at the Arts Theatre, put out a statement saying: "We regret that, due to the rail strikes, today's show Bonnie and Clyde has been cancelled. Please contact the box office so we can rebook your tickets where possible''.

Get Up, Stand Up! has also cancelled its performance at the Lyric Theatre. The West End institution, the Theatre Cafe, has also announced its doors will be closed today.

We'll continue to update this article as more news from across the UK comes in.





The strike has been called in response to pay freezes and job cuts during the ongoing cost of living crisis. RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport Union) general secretary Mick Lynch has said that the action was the result of "the government failing to take their concerns seriously."

Network Rail route director Mark Killick responded: "We've trained 250 staff so we can keep some of the busiest lines open, focussing our resources on the routes that can keep the largest numbers of customers and freight moving and serving vital locations such as hospitals.

"That said, we will not compromise on safety and the strike does mean that large parts of the network will be closed."