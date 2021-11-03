Shout – The Mod Musical to return to London next spring

Shout! The Mod Musical will be back in London next spring, it has been announced.

The piece, which follows five women coming of age in the '60s, includes numbers such as "You're My World", "Son of a Preacher Man", "I Only Wanna be with You", "Those Were the Days", "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me", "Downtown", "Gold Finger", "These Boots are Made for Walking" and, of course, "SHOUT".

The production will be directed by Joseph Hodges, with choreography by Jay Gardner and musical direction by Olivia Zacharia. Casting and full creative team are to be announced soon.

It plays at Upstairs at the Gatehouse from 15 March to 17 April 2022.