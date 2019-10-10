Shoreditch Town Hall 2020 season to feature The Claim, The Wardrobe Ensemble and more

Shoreditch Town Hall has unveiled its 2020 season.

Tim Cowbury's hit play The Claim, about the migration crisis, will return to the venue from 18 February to 7 March. Having recently run at the Edinburgh Fringe, the show is directed by Mark Maughan.

The Wardrobe Ensemble's new show The Last of the Pelican Daughters will have its London premiere from 23 to 27 March. The show first ran at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019, where it was given a glowing review from WhatsOnStage.

From 22 September to 10 October, the Town Hall will co-produce the world premiere of Charlotte Josephine's FLIES, with Boundless Theatre.

Award-winning Harry Clayton-Wright will present Sex Education from 17 to 27 March as part of the And What? Queer. Arts. Festival., while Daniel Bye and Boff Whalley's These Hills Are Ours about celebrating wild spaces, runs from 31 March to 3 April. Scottee's final solo show, Class runs from 21 April to 7 May.

The venue will also work once again with the London International Festival of Theatre to present the UK premiere of Tina Satter / Half Straddle's Is This A Room: Reality Winner Verbatim Transcription from 2 to 13 June. The piece follows the true story of a 25 year-old US Air Force linguist who is interrogated and jailed by the FBI for leaking evidence proving Russian interference in the US election.

Previously announced shows include Ockham's Razor's This Time and Theatre Re's The Language of the Actor, both as part of the London International Mime Festival. The venue will present two shows – TRIPTYCH and Ways of Being Together – as part of Chinese Arts Now festival.

The theatre will also commence a capital redevelopment project, to open up the building and make it more accessible and present within the community.