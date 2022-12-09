Sheridan Smith to star in West End Shirley Valentine

Sheridan Smith will return to the stage in a new production of Shirley Valentine.

Directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story), the solo show tells the tale of a woman dreaming of escaping her family home and head to Greece.

Producer David Pugh said: "Back in 1986 I was lucky enough to see the first ever production of Shirley Valentine in Liverpool. I have begged Willy to one day let me produce a revival of Shirley Valentine when the casting was right. That day is now and both Willy and I believe that Sheridan Smith is the perfect Shirley Valentine."

Smith added: "As a mum now myself I'm delighted to be playing theatre's best-loved mum and I am honoured to be entrusted by Willy Russell to bring his Shirley to life once again in the West End. Now, to practice cooking chips and egg!"

The piece is designed by Paul Wills, with lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph and is produced by David Pugh.

It will run for 12 weeks from 17 February 2023 at the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End.

Tickets are on sale below.