Sheridan Smith's Shirley Valentine extends West End run due to popular demand

The recently announced West End revival of Willy Russell's Shirley Valentine, starring Sheridan Smith, has extended its run by three weeks.

The two-time WhatsOnStage Award winner commented: "I am so chuffed by the response that I'm playing Shirley Valentine in the West End. You guys are incredible, and the demand has been so much that I've decided to extend for an extra three weeks. So, come and see me as Shirley Valentine at the Duke of York's Theatre. See you there!"

Producer David Pugh added: "Both Sheridan and Shirley seem to have been taken into people's hearts, and whereas we might not be playing arenas like Peter Kay, but, like him, we are keeping seat prices down due to the cost of living with reduced price previews and no booking fees, allowing theatre to again be completely accessible to more people."

Directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story), the solo show tells the tale of a woman, dreaming of escaping her family home, who heads to Greece.

The piece is designed by Paul Wills, with lighting design by Lucy Carter and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

Shirley Valentine will now run from 17 February to 3 June 2023 at the Duke of York's Theatre.

Tickets are on sale below.