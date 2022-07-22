Sharon Small joins David Tennant and Elliot Levey in Good
Dominic Cooke's production opens in October
Sharon Small has joined David Tennant and Elliot Levey in the cast of Good, which opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre later this year.
Dominic Cooke's new production of C P Taylor's 1981 play will run for a strictly limited season from 6 October to 24 December 2022.
Set in 1930s Germany, it follows a professor who attempts to rationalise the actions and anti-semitism of the Nazi party. A revival of the play in 1999 starred Charles Dance and a film version – created in 2008 – featured Viggo Mortensen, Jason Isaacs and Jodie Whittaker.
Small reunites with fellow Scottish actor Tennant, having first appeared together in a short film 25 years ago. She is best known for her long-running role as Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers in the BBC adaptation of The Inspector Lynley Mysteries. Prior to Good, she will appear in The Trials at Donmar Warehouse.
Cooke said: "I am so excited to finally get Good into rehearsals and our patience has been rewarded with the thrilling combination of David Tennant, Elliot Levey, and Sharon Small together on stage. I can't wait for audiences to experience C P Taylor's remarkable and timely play with these three fantastic actors."
