Heartstopper's Joe Locke and William Gao among the cast of The Trials at Donmar Warehouse

Donmar Warehouse has revealed casting for the upcoming UK premiere of The Trials by Dawn King.

"The jury" will be comprised of Elise Alexandre (The Ferryman) as Amelia, Francis Dourado as Mohammad, Jowana El-Daouk as Gabi, Will Gao (Heartstopper) as Xander, Pelumi Ibiloye as Marek, Honor Kneafsey (Evita) as Ren, Joe Locke (Heartstopper) as Noah, Rue Millwood (Speak Out) as Chris, Charlie Reid (The Bird Game) as Tomaz, Meréana Tomlinson as Kako, Taya Tower (The Hunt) as Zoe and Jairaj Varsani (The Personal History of David Copperfield) as Adnan, with WhatsOnStage Award winner Nigel Lindsay (Broken Glass ) and Sharon Small (The Threepenny Opera ) playing "the defendants".

The Trials

© Donmar Warehouse

Michael Longhurst, the Donmar's artistic director, said: "Dawn King's explosive new play about the climate crisis demands we consider the generation most affected. I am proud that as part of our casting process for The Trials, the Donmar has created an extensive engagement programme with young Londoners from our community, opening routes into the industry and platforming the next generation of actors and activists."

Directed by Natalie Abrahami, the piece is set in the near future and revolves around a trial where children jurors judge the older generation's contributions to the climate crisis. A finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, it received its world premiere at the Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus in 2021.

The creative team includes designer Georgia Lowe, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer and composer Xana, movement directors Anna Morrissey and Aaron Parsons, video designer Nina Dunn, voice coach Emma Woodvine, associate director Joseph Hancock, sustainability consultants Julie's Bicycle and production dramatherapist Wabriya King.

The Trials runs from 12 August until 27 August 2022.