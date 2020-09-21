Cast announced for audio drama series featuring Sharon D Clarke, Katherine Parkinson and more

Casting has been announced for Written on the Waves, a new audio project created by Ellie Keel Productions and 45North.

The series of nine world premieres will feature Rafaella Marcus' debut play, featuring a cast of Rebecca Banatvala, Jonathan Case, Amber James, Daisy Lewis, Ken Nwosu, Katherine Parkinson and Boadicea Ricketts. Titled The You Play: small acts, the piece is released on 24 September.

On 5 October, Mary Higgins and Ell Potter's Lem N Ginge: The Princess of Kakos will be released, with Higgins and Potter joined by award-winning performer Sharon D Clarke.

Hannah Bristow and Nicola Coughlan will appear in Margaret Perry's A Passion Play directed by Jessica Lazar and running from 26 October.

The first in the series is available now and features a trilogy of shows penned by Luke Barnes, Tife Kusoro and Rafaella Marcus.

The pieces are available via the 45North website.