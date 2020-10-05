Listen to Sharon D Clarke, Ell Potter and Mary Higgins perform in new play Lem N Ginge

Listen to an extract from Ell Potter and Mary Higgins' new piece Lem N Ginge: The Princess of Kakos, which has been released today and stars Sharon D Clarke.

Described as an 'all-singing all-dancing queer feminist fairytale', the piece is directed by Potter and Higgins (who also lend their voices to the project) and is produced by 45North and Ellie Keel Productions.

The piece has composition, sound design and editing by Tom Foskett-Barnes. It is part of the ongoing series of plays Written on the Waves – you can find out more here.

You can listen to the extract here: