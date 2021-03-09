Shakespeare's Globe to reopen for guided tours and outdoor dining in April with plans for summer season

Shakespeare's Globe has revealed it will open in April, with plans for a summer season also being finalised.

From 13 April, socially distanced guided tours will take place at the venue, while Swan at the Globe, the Globe's on-site bar and restaurant will be open for outdoor dining from 12 April.

The venue will also continue its digital offering while providing resources for schools. A new series of online workshops will also be introduced covering those at both GCSE and A-Level stages.

Chief executive Neil Constable said: "Closing the Globe last year was a truly awful experience - none of us wanted the pandemic to be a reality, but in the face of public safety we of course did what was needed. Over the past year, we have expanded our digital offering and have loved seeing our work reach international audiences like never before. We have played our part supporting families and students at home with a huge array of events, workshops for all ages and stages. But, more than anything, we are excited to have audiences back in our wooden 'O', and we are well-prepared to safely welcome the public in once again.

"Our creative freelancers are integral to our reopening and future success, and we are committed to employing them at the earliest opportunity. We are ready to recover, delighted to open those wooden doors into our marvellous outdoor theatre and get back to providing world-class culture to the public."

The venue has also said that it is "preparing exciting plans for full reopening in preparation for Step 3 of the roadmap, sharing details of a summer season later this month."

Step 3 is the point at which socially distanced performances are permitted, with a current government date set for 17 May 2021. Non-socially distanced shows may return from 21 June if the current roadmap remains accurate.