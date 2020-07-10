Shakespeare's Globe: 'It is still not economically viable for us to open'

Shakespeare's Globe has responded to the news that outdoor performances will be permitted from tomorrow.

Though some venues, including the Minack Theatre and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, have said they are organising plans to make outdoor performances work, the Thameside venue has said it will not be opening its doors.

In a statement the venue said: "Despite the good news open air theatres can reopen from 11 July, sadly it is still not economically viable for us to open with socially distanced performances.

"We're an independent charity with very limited reserves. The Government understands our situation, and we are incredibly grateful for their promised investment in our sector, as well as recognition of the contribution theatre and the arts make to people's lives.

"We are of course looking at other ways to share our beloved spaces, including broadcasting from our playhouses, but cannot open at scale at this time within social distancing guidelines."

No news of when indoor performances may be possible has been revealed, though the government is trialling pilot productions to test these.