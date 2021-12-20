Shakespeare's Globe announces cast for Hamlet at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

Casting has been revealed for the new production of Hamlet inside the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse – marking the first time the show's played Shakespeare's Globe's intimate indoor space.

The company will be composed of Peter Bourke (Horatio), Rachel Hannah Clarke (Ophelia), George Fouracres (Hamlet), Polly Frame (Gertrude), Francesca Henry (Rosencrantz), Nadi Kemp-Sayfi (Laertes), John Lightbody (Polonius), Ciarán O'Brien (Guildenstern / Ghost) and Irfan Shamji (Claudius).

Directed by Sean Holmes, the production has voice by Tess Dignan, fight direction by Philip d'Orléans, composition by Ed Gaughan, costume supervision by Jackie Orton, design by Grace Smart, text by Christine Schmidle, candle consultancy by Anna Watson and assistant direction by Bethany West.

The show runs across a variety of dates from 21 January to 9 April.