Shakespearean version of Star Wars to be performed online for Star Wars Day

The Show Must Go Online, an online series performing Shakespeare plays on YouTube, will present a Shakespearean version of Star Wars this evening.

Directed by Rob Myles, the piece will star Tiffany Abercrombie (Princess Leia Organa), Sam Benjamin (Han Solo), Bill Bingham (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elliott Borneman (Luke Skywalker), Dominic Brewer (C-3PO), Corinna Brown (Ensemble 3), David Djemal (Ensemble 2), Stephen Leask (Chewbacca), Eugenia Low (R2-D2), Ruth Page (Ensemble 4), Miguel Perez (Darth Vader), Ramona Von Pusch (Ensemble 1), with Clark Alexander as Swing.

Anyone wanting to watch can register here, with the performance kicking off at 9pm on 4 May.

Myles today said, "We have been offered an incredible opportunity to perform Shakespeare's Star Wars on Star Wars day, in the amazing Elizabethan version created by Ian Doescher. As someone who became a storyteller because of the original Star Wars films, being able to combine my childhood love with my enduring love of Shakespeare as an adult is something of a dream come true."

Doescher's much-loved Shakespeare's Star Wars was originally published in 2013. It replicates the plot of Star Wars: A New Hope, but uses 15th- and 16th-century language and odes to Shakespeare.