Shakespeare's Globe welcomes back standing audiences with Twelfth Night starring Michelle Terry
The venue is now almost at capacity
First look photos have been unveiled for Twelfth Night, which currently plays at Shakespeare's Globe and marks the return of standing audiences in the venue's yard.
The cast for the venue's Twelfth Night is the same as that of the venue's A Midsummer Night's Dream, save for Terry, who plays Viola. The two shows have direction by Sean Holmes and assistant direction from Prime Isaac.
Joining her are A Midsummer Night's Dream and Twelfth Night includes Shona Babayemi as Helena and Olivia, Peter Bourke as Oberon and Antonio, Jean Chan designing, Rachel Hannah Clarke as Sung and Curio, Sasha Milavic Davies (movement director), Bryan Dick as Lysander and Orsino, Victoria Elliott as Titania and Feste, Jim Fortune (composer), George Fouracres as Flute and Aguecheek, Nadine Higgin as Quince and Sir Toby Belch, Nadi Kemp-Sayfi as Hermia and Maria, Ciáran O'Brien as Demetrius and Sebastian, Sophie Russell as Bottom and Malvolio, Terry as Viola and Jacoba Williams as Fabian and Snout.
It plays to 30 October 2021.