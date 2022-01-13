Self-isolation to be cut to five days in England, UK government announces

Those who contract coronavirus will only have to isolate for five days under new rules in England, it has been announced.

From Monday, anyone who produces two negative lateral flow tests on days five and six of their isolation will be able to return to conventional life. This halves the maximum isolation period previously set in December, which has recently been moved down to seven days.

According to the BBC, "data from the UK Health Security Agency suggests two-thirds of people are no longer infectious at day five." The subsequent lateral flow tests are therefore meant to catch anyone who might still be infectious.

Many stage productions have been forced to cancel shows or runs due to isolation issues, while swings, alternates and covers have done herculean work making sure performances can go ahead.