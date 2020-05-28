The Seagull with Emilia Clarke and A Doll's House with Jessica Chastain to be rescheduled

Two major West End productions will return once venues reopen, it has been announced.

Jamie Lloyd's productions of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, adapted by Anya Reiss and starring Emilia Clarke and Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, adapted by Frank McGuiness and starring Jessica Chastain, will be presented "as soon as we can get back into the theatre".

Dates and full casts for the shows are to be announced.

Lloyd said today: "This is, of course, an incredibly challenging time for everyone, but we are looking forward to presenting our season to audiences in the future. I'm thrilled that Emilia Clarke and Jessica Chastain will lead The Seagull and A Doll's House as soon as we can get back into the theatre. We also remain committed to offering thousands of £15 and free tickets, together with our unique education work and our exciting new Emerge scheme, as soon as the season reopens."

The director has also confirmed that the Emerge scheme will continue, providing mentorship for aspiring creatives. The company will remain committed to offering 15,000 free tickets for those with limited access to the arts, and 15,000 £15 tickets for under 30s, key workers and those receiving job seeker's allowance and other government benefits.

The Seagull has design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, composition and sound design by George Dennis, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht, associate Direction by Jonathan Glew, associate design by Rachel Wingate, and Stuart Burt CDG as casting director.

A Doll's House features design by Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham.