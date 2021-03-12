Scott Alan's The Distance You Have Come to run in the West End in June

Scott Alan's song cycle The Distance We Have Come will run in the West End for two dates in June.

Being presented at the Apollo Theatre, the show follows the lives of six intertwined people and features a variety of numbers penned by Alan.

Appearing are Andy Coxon (West Side Story, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Adrian Hansel (Starlight Express, Hairspray), Emma Hatton (Evita, Wicked), Dean John-Wilson (The King and I, Aladdin) and Alexia Khadime (The Prince of Egypt, Wicked).

The show has orchestrations and musical direction by Scott Hayes (Rent, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change) with Kirk Jameson as director (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Marry Me a Little, Madagascar), lighting design by Andrew Ellis (Eugenius, Flashdance).

Original direction was by Scott Alan and original production design by Simon Daw. The production is produced by Sevans Productions and Krystal Lee.

The show runs at 7.30pm on Monday 21 June and Monday 28 June.

The producers said today: "The safety of our cast, team, and audience members is paramount. We will initially go on sale in a socially distanced capacity, but we will continue to review this in accordance with updated government guidance."