School of Rock in the West End: lead David Fynn goes through his Twitter feed

WhatsOnStage caught up with David Fynn ahead of his final performances as the lead in School of Rock in the West End.

Fynn plays Dewey Finn, a musician who pretends to be his friend so he can get a job as a teacher. He then puts together a band with his pupils who enter into the Battle of the Bands.

We asked David to explain some of the hilarious tweets he's posted over the years – watch for Game of Thrones deaths, brutal blue tick jibes and all the feels:

Fynn originated the part of Dewey in the West End when the show had its UK premiere in 2016. The show will close on 1 March before embarking on a major UK tour in 2021, with dates and venues still to be announced.