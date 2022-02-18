Saving Grace musical, written by KT Tunstall and April de Angelis, set for the West End

A musical version of the hit film Saving Grace is in the works.

The 2000 flick, about a Cornwall-based English widow who goes green (in the less than legal sense) following the death of her husband, starred Brenda Blethyn and Craig Ferguson, with Ferguson and Mark Crowdy supplying the screenplay. Interestingly, the film was also the progenitor for the hit TV series Doc Martin, with Martin Clunes appearing in the movie as Martin Bamford.

Much-loved music maker KT Tunstall ("Suddenly I See") will pen the tunes and lyrics for the project, with April de Angelis (Jumpy, Extinct) overseeing the book. Laurence Connor (Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella) directs.

A spokesperson for the production told WhatsOnStage today: "Producer Barney Wragg is pleased to confirm he is developing a new musical, Saving Grace, with plans to open in the West End next year. With book by April De Angelis and music by KT Tunstall Saving Grace will be directed by Laurence Connor. As the production develops, further details will be announced."

Plans for the new project are to be revealed in full – some reports suggest that the show may have an initial run at a London venue that isn't in the West End at the end of the year.