Dianne Pilkington to lead Saving Grace musical in London

Casting has been confirmed for the upcoming stage adaptation of Saving Grace!

Featuring a book by April de Angelis (Extinct) and a score by multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, the musical is based on the much-loved 2000 British comedy film of the same name.

The cast includes Dianne Pilkington (as Grace), David Fynn (as Matthew), Cat Simmons (as Nicky), Gunnar Cauthery (as Dr Bamford), Craig Ferguson (as Charley), Ellen O'Grady (as Morgelyn), Gay Soper (as Posy), Wendy Somerville (as Pam) and Tim Prottey-Jones (as Shag), with Nathanael Campbell, Taite-Elliot Drew, Claire O'Leary, Anna MacLeod, Johan Munir, Tasha Sheridan, Madison Swan and Silas Wyatt-Barke.

Craig Ferguson and Mark Crowdy's cult classic follows the titular character who faces financial ruin after the death of her husband (and has to turn to more illicit agricultural pursuits in order to get by).

The original film, led by Brenda Blethyn and Ferguson, was a big hit in the UK, with two prequels made (which later led to the spin-off series Doc Martin).

Saving Grace is directed by Laurence Connor, with John Rigby overseeing musical supervision and arrangements. The production also features set and costume design by Laura Hopkins, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Richard Brooker, choreography by Sophia McAvoy and casting by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting. Tunstall and Rigby are also overseeing orchestrations.

The new stage production will run for 12 performances at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, with an opening on 22 November and dates through to 4 December.