Saturday Night Fever announces cast for London run

Casting has been confirmed for the London run of Saturday Night Fever, which is also on tour from next month.

Based on the '70s classic, the movie features the tunes of the Bee Gees including "Stayin' Alive", "How Deep Is Your Love", "Night Fever", "Tragedy" and "More Than a Woman".

Richard Winsor (Edward Scissorhands) will lead the cast in the role of Tony Manero, joined by Olivia Fines as his dancing partner Stephanie. Jake Byrom, Oliver Thomson and James Hudson will be playing and singing the Bee Gees' soundtrack.

The cast is completed by Kevin O'Dwyer (Bobby C), James Brice (Gus), Paul French (Double J), Michael Cortez (Joey), Jasmin Colangelo (Annette), Tosca Fischer (Connie), Lydia Bradd (Linda), Philip Aiden (Frank Senior), Marios Nicolaides (Frank Junior), Melody Jones (Flo Manero), Faizal Jaye (DJ Monty), Celeste Zollino (ensemble), Ashley Luke Lloyd (ensemble), Luca Rapisarda (ensemble), James Wilkinson-Jones (ensemble), Helen Gulston (ensemble) and James Cohen (ensemble).

The production is produced and directed by Bill Kenwright, with choreography by Bill Deamer, design by Gary McCann, lighting by Nick Richings, and sound by Dan Samson.

The stage adaptation is by Robert Stigwood in collaboration with Bill Oakes.

After opening on tour in Oxford next month, the show will play at the Peacock Theatre from 4 February to 26 March.