Sara Bareilles to return to Waitress for Broadway run

Broadway is in for a baking treat – Sara Bareilles will return to Waitress for a limited run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre from 2 September to 9 January 2022.

Bareilles was appearing in the show in the West End when the pandemic struck, and will now return to the role of Jenna fon the other side of the Atlantic for a four-month spell this autumn. Further casting is to be revealed.

Waitress initially opened in the UK at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and has now ended its West End run, picking up 7 WhatsOnStage Award nominations in December 2019. The show will open on tour in September in the UK as well.

It has music and lyrics by Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

After opening in Wimbledon, the show will head to Leeds, Crawley, Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Eastbourne, Sunderland, Brighton, Manchester, Aberdeen, Stoke, Northampton, Edinburgh, Leicester, Hull, Bristol, Bromley, Belfast, Newcastle, Woking, Plymouth, Llandudno, Inverness, Glashow, Oxford, Liverpool Empire, Birmingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Dublin, Woverlahmpton, Dartford, Torquay, Nottingham, Bradford, Canterbury, Southend and Norwich.