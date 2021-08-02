Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell to star in West End murder mystery movie
The film was shot at venues including the Old Vic, St Martin's Theatre and the Dominion
After the far-out success of Knives Out, it seems that Hollywood is hitched up to the murder mystery bandwagon right now.
A new film See How They Run, adds to the list – the London-based thriller has just announced its cast and released a first look image.
Filmed across venues at the capital, including the Dominion Theatre, the Old Vic and St Martin's Theatre, the piece's story follows plans to adapt a major West End hit play into a movie – only for one of the crew to be murdered. We're getting big Curtains energy from it all.
Sam Rockwell leads the cast as Inspector Stoppard (maybe a nod to the writer of The Real Inspector Hound), alongside Saoirse Ronan as Constable Stalker, Adrien Brody as Leo Köpernick, David Oyelowo as Mervyn Cocker-Norris, Ruth Wilson as Petula Spencer, Reece Shearsmith as John Woolf, Sian Clifford as Edana Romney, Shirley Henderson as a Dame, Charlie Cooper as Dennis the Usher, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Gio, Paul Chahidi as Fellowes, Pearl Chanda as Sheila Sim, Harris Dickinson as Dickie Attenborough and Pippa Bennett-Warner as Ann Saville.
The character list, as you can see, is already packed full of stagey and literary easter eggs – Attenborough, Fellowes, Woolf, Petula, to give a few nods. There are also some theatre greats in the cast – Oyelowo, Henderson, Shearsmith, Chahidi, Chanda and Wilson.
Tom George (This Country) directs the piece, which is currently set for a 2022 release.
Ronan is set to appear in the Almeida's staging of Macbeth, being presented this autumn.