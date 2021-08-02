Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell to star in West End murder mystery movie

After the far-out success of Knives Out, it seems that Hollywood is hitched up to the murder mystery bandwagon right now.

A new film See How They Run, adds to the list – the London-based thriller has just announced its cast and released a first look image.

Filmed across venues at the capital, including the Dominion Theatre, the Old Vic and St Martin's Theatre, the piece's story follows plans to adapt a major West End hit play into a movie – only for one of the crew to be murdered. We're getting big Curtains energy from it all.

Sam Rockwell leads the cast as Inspector Stoppard (maybe a nod to the writer of The Real Inspector Hound), alongside Saoirse Ronan as Constable Stalker, Adrien Brody as Leo Köpernick, David Oyelowo as Mervyn Cocker-Norris, Ruth Wilson as Petula Spencer, Reece Shearsmith as John Woolf, Sian Clifford as Edana Romney, Shirley Henderson as a Dame, Charlie Cooper as Dennis the Usher, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Gio, Paul Chahidi as Fellowes, Pearl Chanda as Sheila Sim, Harris Dickinson as Dickie Attenborough and Pippa Bennett-Warner as Ann Saville.

The character list, as you can see, is already packed full of stagey and literary easter eggs – Attenborough, Fellowes, Woolf, Petula, to give a few nods. There are also some theatre greats in the cast – Oyelowo, Henderson, Shearsmith, Chahidi, Chanda and Wilson.

Tom George (This Country) directs the piece, which is currently set for a 2022 release.

Ronan is set to appear in the Almeida's staging of Macbeth, being presented this autumn.