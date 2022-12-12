Samantha Barks confirms solo concert in London

Musical theatre standout Samantha Barks (Les Misérables) has confirmed a West End solo concert for 2023 in the same venue in which she stars as Elsa in Disney's Frozen.

Barks released her third studio album, entitled Into the Unknown, in November of last year, marking the first studio release from new musical theatre label Westway. It featured such standards as "Never Enough" (from The Greatest Showman), "Heart of Stone" (from Six), "Falling Slowly" (from Once) and "Waving Through a Window" (from Dear Evan Hansen), among others.

Barks commented: "It feels like a long time since I performed a solo concert in London so when the opportunity to play at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane came along, I knew it was the perfect venue for my show. I've been playing eight shows a week there in Frozen and it's become a second home and what a beautiful home it is!

"I feel very lucky to perform Elsa every week on that glorious stage and to now be bringing my own show to this historic venue is a real ‘pinch me' moment! Since my last London show, I have performed on Broadway, in Japan and of course in Arendelle! I was also delighted to release my album ‘Into The Unknown' last year."

The concert will feature a full live band and "a few surprises" and is set to take place on 30 May 2023.