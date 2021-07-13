Sally Hawkins and James Corden to star in new Jez Butterworth comedy series

Sally Hawkins (Paddington, Paddington 2) and James Corden (One Man, Two Guvnors) will star in a new comedy series penned by Jez Butterworth.

According to Deadline the series is called Mammals and will feature six parts, being created for Amazon. Butterworth has not revealed many details, but the piece is reportedly about the challenges of marriage.

Also set to appear in the UK-set series are Melia Kreiling (Filthy Rich), Colin Morgan (Humans), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve) and Samuel Anderson (Witless). Production is set to start this month.

Butterworth, who has wowed with plays including Jerusalem (which is rumoured to return to the West End relatively soon) and The Ferryman, has some high-profile screen credits including Spectre, the new Indiana Jones film and Britannia. He is said to have sought out the pair for the series after watching their Shape of Water sketch on Corden's The Late Late Show. We've embedded that below.