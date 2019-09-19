Sally Dexter to star in Christmas Carol – a fairy tale at Wilton's Music Hall

Sally Dexter will star in Wilton's Music Hall's production of Christmas Carol – a fairy tale this winter.

The Olivier Award-winner (Dalliance, National Theatre) will play Fan Marley, the late Ebeneezer Scrooge's sister who married Marley and who, as his widow, has inherited the business and his reputation as the meanest miser in town.

Christmas Carol – a fairy tale is based on the Charles Dickens story and adapted by children's author Piers Torday, with design by Tom Piper and directed by Stephanie Street. Lighting design is by Katharine Williams, composition and sound design by Ed Lewis, movement and puppetry direction by Emma Brunton, puppetry design by Jo Lakin and casting by Gabrielle Dawes.

The cast includes Chisara Agor, Joseph Hardy, Edward Harrison, Brendan Hooper, Ruth Ollman and Yana Penrose.

Christmas Carol – a fairy tale will run from 29 November to 4 January.